Council leader kicks off triathlon sprint event

Bassetlaw District Council leader, councillor Julie Leigh was on hand to start the recent triathlon sprint event.

Based at the Your place leisure centre the sprint event, that is now a well, established event in the region’s triathlon calendar was put on by the Bassetlaw Triathlon club. Drawing triathletes from across the region the event was hailed a great success by the British Triathlon inspectors who were in attendance. The good weather ensured that all competitors and their family and supporters had a great day out.

Commenting on the event councillor Julie Leigh said “I have been involved with and supported the Bassetlaw triathlon club from its inception as a post 2012 London Olympics legacy. It’s great to know the club continues to thrive and this event highlights their success. It is also a great showcase for the town of Worksop.”

The Worksop Charter Trustees also showed their support with a financial grant to ensure the club did not suffer any financial loss in promoting the event.