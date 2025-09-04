Council leader kicks off triathlon sprint event
Based at the Your place leisure centre the sprint event, that is now a well, established event in the region’s triathlon calendar was put on by the Bassetlaw Triathlon club. Drawing triathletes from across the region the event was hailed a great success by the British Triathlon inspectors who were in attendance. The good weather ensured that all competitors and their family and supporters had a great day out.
Commenting on the event councillor Julie Leigh said “I have been involved with and supported the Bassetlaw triathlon club from its inception as a post 2012 London Olympics legacy. It’s great to know the club continues to thrive and this event highlights their success. It is also a great showcase for the town of Worksop.”
The Worksop Charter Trustees also showed their support with a financial grant to ensure the club did not suffer any financial loss in promoting the event.