Council endorses submission of interim plan for Local Government Re-organisation

Proposals that would bring about the biggest change in Local Government in Bassetlaw for over 50 years have moved forward with the Council agreeing to submit an interim plan to the Government for Local Government Re-organisation in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Following a meeting of Full Council on Tuesday 18th March, Bassetlaw District Council has resolved to express a preference for a new unitary authority combining Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Gedling, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood, with a second new unitary authority covering Nottingham City and the remaining County including Broxtowe and Rushcliffe.

Bassetlaw District Council will continue to work collaboratively with the eight other councils in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, to ensure the best outcome for residents and businesses.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This is the biggest change facing local government for 50 years and it is vital that we get this right for our residents and businesses. It’s important that we keep local government local, the danger with the single county unitary option (and the City staying as it is) is that its vast scale will prevent tailored solutions to the unique needs of each town and village, which are essential to creating jobs and housing.

“Our very clear preference is for a new Southern Unitary Council and a new Northern Unitary Council. The Northern Unitary Council is proposed to serve the former mining and market town communities of mid and North Nottinghamshire, currently represented by the Councils of Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Gedling, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood. More detailed work is needed but the independent assessment of this option by PriceWaterhouseCooper was positive.

“This option meets the criteria of identifying sensible geographies, the population criteria, delivers efficiencies, provides the means to manage transition costs and to some extent, it would avoid the unnecessary fragmentation of key services. This option would satisfy the requirement to consider issues of local identity and cultural and historic importance and establish a reasonable basis to support current and future devolution arrangements.”

Following the Extraordinary Council meeting, Bassetlaw District Council resolved to:

To endorse the submission of a Local Government Reorganisation Interim Plan for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. To note the contents of the Interim Plan. To continue to work collaboratively with the other local authorities across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire with a view to developing a final unitary proposal for submission to Government by 28thNovember 2025. On the basis on the information currently before this Council, to express a preference for the option as detailed at paragraph 4.1.3 (option 1(e) in the Interim Report) namely, a new unitary authority combining Nottingham City, Broxtowe, and Rushcliffe, with a second new unitary authority covering the remaining County including Ashfield, Bassetlaw, Gedling, Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood.