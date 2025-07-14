Cost of Living back under the spotlight in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw District Council recently hosted its annual Cost-Of-Living summit looking at the coordinated response to the cost of living in the district, as well as looking at some of the key concerns for the immediate future.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partner organisations from across the district met to discuss the pressures local people could face over the coming autumn and winter months including struggles with debt, food, energy and housing costs.

Chris Griffin, Deputy Chief Executive at Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire said: “The cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh heavily on our community, with no signs of easing. Rising costs—particularly in housing, energy, and childcare—are placing immense pressure on household budgets, while incomes struggle to keep pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire, we are witnessing a growing number of people seeking support, often with increasingly complex challenges. This year alone, we expect to assist around 12,000 clients—double the number we supported just four years ago.”

Bassetlaw District Council hosts Cost of Living summit

Following last year’s conference – the council allocated £204k to contribute towards community and voluntary initiatives across the district targeting those most in need from pensioners to low-income families.

It has also provided £23k through the Council Tax Hardship Fund, £97k Care Leaver Council Tax discretion alongside £126k Discretionary Housing payments.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “Many of our residents from low-income families to pensioners are continuing to experience financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anything we can do, along with our partners to minimise the effect of the cost-of-living crisis and support many of our most vulnerable residents is a key priority.”

The council and many local partners are committed to continue to work together to share information and resources both online and via information booklets to prepare for the challenges residents may face over the coming months as cost-of-living pressures continue.

Residents can find out more about the support available across the district by visiting www.bcvs.org.uk/colbassetlaw