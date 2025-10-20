Community spirit shines at Aurora jumble sale

The Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Worksop has extended heartfelt thanks to the local community after its first-ever Jumble Sale raised more than £1,000 to support those affected by cancer.

Held on Saturday, October 11, the event welcomed hundreds of visitors who browsed through a wide range of affordable items – including clothing, books, bric-a-brac, toys, and seasonal decorations – with most prices starting at just 20p.

The centre’s much-loved Valerie’s Tearooms also proved popular, offering refreshments and homemade treats throughout the morning, while a limited number of beauty treatments were made available for booking on the day.

Aurora’s staff and volunteers were overwhelmed by the turnout, with many supporters queuing in the early morning cold to be among the first through the doors.

“The response from the community was incredible,” said a Aurora CEO Dee Sissons. “We saw so many new faces, and it was a joy to see people coming together to support a great cause.”

The funds raised will help Aurora continue to provide free wellbeing services to those affected by cancer.

It could help fund:

50+ free beauty treatments for people affected by cancer OR

20+ free children’s art therapy sessions OR

A free exercise package for over 50 people

Aurora expressed deep gratitude to everyone who donated, purchased, volunteered, or simply came along to show their support.

“This event was about more than just raising money – it was about bringing people together. We’re so proud to be part of such a generous and caring community.”

The centre is already considering hosting similar fundraising events in the future and invites anyone interested in supporting their work to get in touch or visit the centre on Memorial Avenue, Worksop.