Community hero’s recognised with Community Diamond Award

Local MP praises Salvation Army's 'More Than a Meal' initiative, highlighting its comprehensive support for vulnerable community members and presenting community diamond awards to dedicated volunteers

It was, as always, an absolute pleasure to visit the Salvation Army Worksop and see first-hand the incredible work being done through their More Than a Meal initiative. This project is so much more than just a hot meal — it’s a vital lifeline for some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Each week, the doors are opened to anyone in need, offering not only food and drink but also a warm, welcoming space where people are treated with dignity and respect. It’s about offering hope, kindness, and practical support all in one place.

But what makes More Than a Meal truly special is the wide range of services available under one roof. Alongside the fantastic volunteers, there are also outreach workers, including nurses, council staff, and social workers, who are there to provide advice, health checks, and support to those who need it most. The initiative even offers showers and washing facilities, giving people the opportunity to take care of their basic needs — something many of us take for granted, but which can make a huge difference to someone’s self-esteem and wellbeing.

Smiles all around as Emma awards Jackie & Jeanette Community Diamomds

During my visit, I had the privilege of presenting Jackie and Jeanette with a Community Diamond Award. Their dedication, compassion, and tireless commitment to supporting those facing homelessness and hardship is truly inspiring. They always go above and beyond to help others, and it’s clear their efforts are making a real difference.

A huge well done to Jackie, Jeanette, and the entire team. Your work is invaluable — thank you for all you do for our community.