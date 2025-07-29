Community grant supports repairs at Normanton on Trent Village Hall

Paul Kilroy, Cllr Emma Griffin

Essential repairs have recently been completed at Normanton on Trent Village Hall to improve safety and prevent further damage to the building, thanks to support from a Bassetlaw District Councillor.

Cllr Emma Griffin, Ward Member for Tuxford and Trent, donated £200 from her Councillor Community Grant to support repairs to a leaking storeroom roof and damaged roof tiles at the rear of the building. Persistent rainwater had begun seeping into the storeroom in recent months, damaging the flooring and stored items, and posing a potential risk to the hall’s electrical systems.

Paul Kilroy, from Normanton on Trent Village Hall, said: “Refurbishing the roof is vital to protect the Village Hall from further damage. We would like to thank Councillor Griffin for her support and donation towards the repairs. We want to ensure that the building is preserved for years to come.”

Cllr Griffin added: “The Village Hall in Normanton on Trent is a key feature of the village. It hosts some fantastic events throughout the year, and losing this building would be a real blow to the local community who rely on it.

“Paul and his team have done a fantastic job making sure these essential works are carried out, so the community can continue to benefit from a fully functioning Village Hall.”

Located just off South Street, Normanton on Trent Village Hall is available for hire for parties, functions, and meetings throughout the year.

You can follow Normanton on Trent Village Hall on Facebook for all the news and events, visit: facebook.com/VHNOT

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillors may consider applications for projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and general community benefit.

Pictured: Paul Kilroy, Cllr Emma Griffin