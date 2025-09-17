Community grant supports 2nd Ranskill Scout Group

The 2nd Ranskill Scout Group is giving local young people exciting new water-based experiences, thanks to a £350 grant from a trio of Bassetlaw District Councillors.

The funding will help the group buy equipment such as helmets, buoyancy aids, paddles, and rope for raft building and other activities. This support follows the young people successfully completing a number of water-based training modules.

Mark Mounde, Group Lead Volunteer at 2nd Ranskill Scout Group, said: “We’re very grateful to the councillors for their support. This funding will help us offer more opportunities and equipment for young people. It’s great to see our community leaders backing the next generation and recognising the value of Scouting in Ranskill and nearby villages.”

The 2nd Ranskill Scout Group is the largest Scout group in Bassetlaw, with more than 100 young people across five sections: Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorers. They are supported by 40 adult volunteers.

Pictured: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cllr Malachi Carroll, Mark Mounde and Members of 2nd Ranskill Scout Group

The Councillors who contributed to the grant are Cllr Darrell Pulk, Ward Member for Sutton and Cabinet Member for Neighborhoods; Cllr Malachi Carroll, Ward Member for East Retford West; and Cllr Cliff Entwistle, Ward Member for Worksop East.

Cllr Pulk said: “Supporting the 2nd Ranskill Scout Group is an investment in the future of our young people. Scouting helps build confidence, resilience, and a strong sense of community values. I’m proud to help this group continue the great work they do for local families.”

Meetings for the Scout Groups take place at Scrooby Village Hall. Cubs and Explorers meet on Wednesday evenings from 6:30pm to 9pm, while Squirrels, Beavers, and Scouts meet on Thursday evenings from 5:30pm to 9pm.

Membership costs £35 per term and covers many activity costs. To find out more, visit: https://ranskillparishcouncil.gov.uk/community/2nd-ranskill-scouts

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor has a Community Grant budget to support projects and activities that benefit residents in their ward. Grants can support sports, culture, heritage, environment, social welfare, and community development initiatives.