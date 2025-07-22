Community grant helps Worksop & District U3A embrace new activities

Members of Worksop & District U3A are enjoying a range of new experiences, thanks to a £200 Community Grant that supported the purchase of new activity equipment.

The University of the Third Age (U3A) welcomes residents from Worksop and surrounding areas who are no longer in full-time employment. It promotes lifelong learning, wellbeing, and social connection during the ‘third age’ of life, following childhood and working years when individuals are retired or semi-retired.

Cllr Paddy Ducey, Ward Member for Worksop South, allocated a portion of his community grant to the group, enabling the purchase of Canasta playing cards and pétanque equipment for use in summer events.

Lynne Snowden, a volunteer with Worksop & District U3A, said: “We’re so grateful for the support we've received through this grant. It’s enabled us to buy new Canasta cards and pétanque equipment, simple items that have a big impact on our members.

Pictured: Cllr Paddy Ducey, Lynne Snowden

“Activities like these bring people together, encourage friendships, and help everyone stay active and engaged. A big thank you to Cllr Ducey for supporting our group it’s wonderful to see our members growing in confidence and community spirit.”

Cllr Ducey added: “It’s a real pleasure to support Worksop & District U3A. Groups like this are a vital part of our communities, helping residents stay involved, active, and socially connected.

“Whether it’s through a game of Canasta or a round of pétanque, it’s great to see people enjoying themselves and building lasting friendships.”

Worksop & District U3A meet on the third Thursday of each month at 1:45pm at Carlton Civic Centre. Annual membership is £18, with the first two sessions in any group free of charge to help new members get involved.

The group organises a wide range of activities throughout the year, including guest speaker events, exercise sessions, and day trips, all aimed at supporting learning and community connection in later life.

For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit: worksop.u3asite.uk/welcome

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to community initiatives within their ward. These grants support a wide range of projects, including sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and community development.