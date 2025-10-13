Community grant helps bring residents together for RAF Swing Wing Concert

Jo Morris, Val Bowles, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cllr Robin Carrington-Wilde and Cllr David Pidwell

Excitement is building ahead of the return of the RAF Swing Wing Band to Carlton Civic Centre this October.

Taking place on Sunday 19th October at 7pm, the event has been supported by a £600 Councillor Community Grant from Carlton Ward Councillors. The funding has helped to hire a coach to transport the band from their base at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire to the venue.

Joanne Morris, Centre Manager at Carlton Civic Centre, said: “We are delighted to welcome the RAF Swing Wing Band back to Carlton Civic Centre. It’s always a fantastic evening that brings the community together, and we’re especially pleased that this year’s event will also support two wonderful local causes. Thanks to the generous backing of our Ward Councillors, more residents will be able to join us and enjoy what promises to be a memorable night of music and celebration.”

Formed in 1989, the RAF Swing Wing Band has performed at venues across the country, playing everything from military classics to big band favourites by artists such as Glenn Miller. The 18-piece band has also shared the stage with renowned musicians, including vocalist Matt Ford and saxophonist Tommy Whittle.

The Carlton Ward Councillors who contributed towards the grant are Cllr Robin Carrington-Wilde, Cllr David Pidwell and Cllr Steve Scotthorne.

Speaking on behalf of the Councillors who contributed to the grant, Cllr Pidwell said: “We’re delighted to support this event by helping provide transport for the RAF Swing Wing Band. This ensures that more residents from across the area can enjoy their fantastic performance, come together as a community, and support two important local charities.”

Tickets are priced at £15, with proceeds split between the Royal British Legion Worksop & District Branch and the RAF Association Retford & District Branch. Tickets are available by calling the Carlton Civic Centre on 01909 541127. Doors open at 5:30pm

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small annual budget and has the discretion to award grants to support community activities within their ward. Councillor grants may support projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environmental sustainability, social welfare, and wider community benefit.