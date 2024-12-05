Community garden project in Worksop gets financial support

A vibrant and inspiring community garden project, being developed in the Cheapside area of Worksop, is being supported by Bassetlaw District Council’s new Thriving Neighbourhoods Strategy.

The council is investing £50k of its Better Care Fund in an allotment scheme, which is aiming to boost community engagement and bring together a wide range of people.

The Cheapside Green Community Hub project will be managed by Groundwork Five Counties, in partnership with the council and the local community, with the ambition of developing horticultural skills and hosting education and family events.

Rish Mills, Environment Manager for Groundwork Five Counties, says: “This space is for the whole community to enjoy, and we are very grateful for the Council’s support.

Pictured left to right: Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy, Thomas Hollier, Groundwork Five Counties and Cllr Jonathan Slater, Cabinet Member for Housing.

“During October half-term we hosted launch events for people of all ages, which were a huge success. We have big plans, including regular social and educational events, allotment growing to share with the community, and much more.

“We know that being active outdoors improves people’s mental and physical health, so this outdoor space is a huge boon for the community.”

The money will be spent on installing drainage, erecting polytunnels and all-weather shelters at the allotment site, which will also offer space for mental health services through a sensory area, offer schools the opportunity to engage children alongside developing a wildlife haven.

Cllr Jonathan Slater, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing said:

“We look forward to seeing this exciting project grow over the coming months and hope it’ll provide an enjoyable place for meeting new people, growing confidence, and having new experiences.

“This project will also enable visitors to learn about the environment, horticulture and other hands-on practical skills in a natural environment where they are valued and respected.”

The project will work closely with residents, volunteers, after school clubs, health and wellbeing groups, and additional needs children and adults to develop the site for a wide range of users.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said: “It’s great to hear about the plans Groundwork Five Counties have for their plots at the Cheapside allotments. We hope it’ll bring many benefits to residents, such as a connection with nature, fresh local produce alongside providing regular physical activity.”