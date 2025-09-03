Column: Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council: Concern over potential rise of HMOs

Over the last few weeks, residents in parts of Bassetlaw have made it clear to us that they are concerned about the potential rise of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in their communities.

This issue was brought to an Extraordinary Meeting of Council last month where we committed to explore options and take steps towards introducing Article 4 Directions in specific areas, as well as adopting other planning related measures.

Currently, HMOs that house between three and six people do not require planning permission. This week, at the meeting of Cabinet, councillors approved plans to strengthen the Council’s approach to HMOs which will allow us to manage the numbers and locations of HMOs in specific areas and give residents a greater say on the creation of HMOs by bringing applications through the planning process.

While the number of HMOs in Bassetlaw are low compared to other districts, we believe that HMOs are an essential part of the housing mix within the district and provide local people with cheaper forms of accommodation.

The steps we are taking ensure that we have a clear set of policies and procedures in place that define where it is appropriate for HMOs to be located, that they are well managed and do not negatively impact existing neighbourhoods.

You can read the agenda and reports for this meeting of Cabinet and all other council meetings in the ‘Council and democracy’ section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.

With autumn on the way, we continue to support Council Housing tenants to prevent mould, damp and disrepair in their homes and have teamed up with local charity Groundwork Five Counties for another year.

Their Green Doctor Team provides valuable advice that helps tenants to prevent or get rid of damp and mould, as well as helping them to potentially reduce their gas, electric and water bills. We look forward to once again working with the charity as they support more of our tenants.

Finally, time is running out to share your views on the future of local government in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

There’s less than a fortnight to take part in a survey which is gathering feedback on what matters most to local people and organisations as part of local government reorganisation.

You can take part online until 11pm on Sunday, 14th September at www.lgrnotts.org.