Clowne Gala - AGM

By Joyce Hindley
Contributor
Published 28th Sep 2025, 15:25 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 12:32 BST
The AGM of Clowne Gala takes place on Monday 13 October at 5pm at Clowne Community Centre.

The annual Gala is organised by a group of volunteers from the local community. We are always looking out for new volunteers to join us, with different skills and new ideas. If you would like more information about joining the committee, or to offer your services in another way, or if you attended this year’s gala and would like to provide feedback, please contact us on the email address: [email protected] . We look forward to hearing from you – or joining us at the AGM!

We’d like to thank everyone who supported us in any way at this year's gala, particularly our sponsors Clowne Parish Council, Derbyshire County Council, Penny Engineering and Buckingham Insurance, and the many other local businesses and organisations who were involved.

