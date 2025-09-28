Clowne Gala - AGM

The AGM of Clowne Gala takes place on Monday 13 October at 5pm at Clowne Community Centre.

The annual Gala is organised by a group of volunteers from the local community. We are always looking out for new volunteers to join us, with different skills and new ideas. If you would like more information about joining the committee, or to offer your services in another way, or if you attended this year’s gala and would like to provide feedback, please contact us on the email address: [email protected] . We look forward to hearing from you – or joining us at the AGM!