Clayworth community benefits from grants

Pictured: Cllr Fraser McFarland, Steven Moralee Treasurer of Clayworth Memorial Hall

Two community spaces in Clayworth have benefitted from Bassetlaw Councillor Grants that will help to improve the look and safety of these areas.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Fraser McFarland, Ward Member for Clayworth, donated the funding to Clayworth Memorial Hall and Clayworth Parish Church as part of his Councillor Community Grant allocation.

A £200 grant for the Memorial Hall has enabled new signs to be installed that will help to encourage more families to use the play area behind the hall following the installation of new equipment, such as a new climbing wall and swings, as well as a new fence for safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the grant has helped to pay for a refurbished noticeboard and replanting of the garden, at the front of the village hall, which will add plenty of colour and help with the local wildlife population.

Steven Moralee, Treasurer of Clayworth Memorial Hall said: “Our thanks go to Cllr McFarland for his donation towards these new upgrades.

“The improvements will strengthen village life as well as bringing more people to use the village’s facilities. We are very proud of the Memorial Hall and we want to preserve it for years to come.”

Furthermore, St Peter’s Church also received a £200 grant to install CCTV cameras and security fencing. The additional security was recommended by Nottinghamshire Police after thieves targeted their oil-tank last year resulting in the tank being destroyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Davina Gull, member of the Clayworth Church PCC, said: “The grant from Cllr McFarland has been helpful towards the cost of additional security measures at St Peter’s church.

“It enabled us to proceed with the replacement of the damaged oil tank and install the security measures recommended by the police. We are able to heat the church again and provide a warm environment for our worshiping community and for the many visitors who come to the church to admire the Traquair murals and the stained glass windows.”

St Peter’s Church is mentioned in the Doomsday Book and is home of the Traquair Murals, as well as its stained glass windows being recognised as some of the best examples by designer and manufacturer Charles Earmer Kempe.

Cllr McFarland said; “It is with great pride that I present a cheque for £200 today to support the installation of a new sign at Clayworth Village Hall and the replanting of the garden. These improvements reflect our commitment to preserving the charm and character of our community. The £200 grant to support the Parish Church will definitely improve safety. I believe that these continued investments will enhance the village for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor is allocated a small budget and has the discretion to award grants to activities that will benefit the community within their respective electoral ward areas. Councillors will consider grant applications for sports; culture and heritage; environment and sustainability; social welfare; and community activities.

To learn more about this funding, please visit the Councillor Community Grant section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk