Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire celebrates their student volunteers

From 10th - 16th February Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire will be celebrating their student volunteers during Student Volunteering Week.

Their student volunteers work dedicatedly to help their clients find a way forward, giving up their time to assist those in the community who need to access free, confidential and impartial advice. The local charity is now calling on students from all backgrounds to get in touch if they can offer their time to help people find a way forward, as demand for its vital services remains high.

In 2024 the local charity supported almost 8000 people with over 29,000 separate issues such as paying their energy bills, rising household costs, debt, benefits and housing issues.

Chris Griffin, Deputy CEO at Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire said:

Scott - Volunteer

“Volunteers make a real difference to the lives of people in need of support here in North Nottinghamshire. As household budgets remain really stretched, our frontline advisers are helping huge numbers of people with their bills and debt - on top of other things like housing and consumer issues. As well as helping the local community, people find volunteering with us really rewarding. Student volunteers in particular get the chance to develop both personally and professionally - building their confidence, working as part of a team, and learning new skills.”

Scott who works as a volunteer General Adviser at Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire and who has volunteered for 6 months said:

“My role enables me to assist the community by listening, advising, and empowering clients to address their issues. Helping individuals find solutions to their problems has a direct impact on their quality of life, making this work incredibly meaningful. Every successful client interview feels incredibly rewarding, as it reinforces the positive impact I am making in someone’s life.

This sense of purpose and accomplishment has been invaluable to my personal growth. I have greatly improved my social skills and consistent interaction with clients and other volunteers has allowed me to communicate more effectively and confidently.

Studying Law at university has provided me with strong problem-solving skills, which I have actively applied in my volunteering. Many client cases appear simple at first but often reveal complex underlying circumstances. My legal knowledge helps me navigate these situations and provide well-informed advice.

Volunteering at Citizens Advice has had a profound impact on my personal and professional development. It has improved my wellbeing, enhanced my employability, and strengthened my ability to contribute to the community. The skills and confidence I have gained will continue to benefit me in both my academic and professional journey. Volunteering has reinforced my commitment to this work, and I look forward to further growth in the future.”

Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is part of a network of independent, local Citizens Advice charities across England and Wales, supported by more than 19,000 volunteers.

People can volunteer in a variety of roles (not just giving advice or support) and gain valuable skills and experience.

Anyone interested in volunteering for Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is urged to get in touch by visiting their website and expressing their interest: canns.org.uk/volunteer