Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire celebrates Move More In May with the Dawn Rose Canal Boat Pull

On Sunday 19th May, the team from Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire participated in the Move More In May initiative by pulling the beautiful Dawn Rose barge down the Chesterfield Canal from Shireoaks to the Lock Keeper in Worksop.

Raising funds for Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire and Macmillan Cancer Support, the team pulled the Dawn Rose with grit and determination arriving at their final destination in super-quick time.

Karen Whitlam, CEO of Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire, said:

‘’Move More in May is a fantastic Bassetlaw campaign to encourage people to do a little bit more activity, whatever their level might be - whether it’s seated exercise, a gentle walk in the fresh air, or running a marathon, to better their health - pulling a barge down the canal was something a bit different! Six of our staff signed up for the challenge whilst other staff members and supporters walked with us while we heaved the barge down a stretch of the canal. It was great fun and we met some lovely people on the way.

Dawn Rose

The Dawn Rose was manned by a fantastic group of friendly, knowledgeable volunteers who had designed and built the barge, expertly guiding it through the locks. A massive thank you to the wonderful Richard Allsopp (Boat Manager), Michael Edwards, John Bates and Barry Pierce.’’

If you want to find out more about the Dawn Rose - access their page on ‘Dawn Rose, The Chesterfield Boat’ on Facebook.