Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire AGM 2024

By Lara Routh
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:52 GMT
Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is holding its Annual General Meeting.

Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is holding its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall, 75 Scrooby Rd, Bircotes, Doncaster DN11 8JN.

We would be delighted for you to join us as we say thank you to our partners and funders, talk about the challenges ahead for local people, and celebrate the last 12 months.

09:45 - Arrival10:00 - Chair's introduction and welcome

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

10:15 - Formal AGM

11:00 - Our Year 2023 - 2024

11:20 - Light refreshments and networking

12:00 - Close of formal AGM

RSVP by email by Tuesday 3rd December 2024 to [email protected] to confirm your attendance

