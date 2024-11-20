Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire AGM 2024
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is holding its Annual General Meeting.
Citizens Advice North Nottinghamshire is holding its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 10th December 2024 at Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall, 75 Scrooby Rd, Bircotes, Doncaster DN11 8JN.
We would be delighted for you to join us as we say thank you to our partners and funders, talk about the challenges ahead for local people, and celebrate the last 12 months.
09:45 - Arrival10:00 - Chair's introduction and welcome
10:15 - Formal AGM
11:00 - Our Year 2023 - 2024
11:20 - Light refreshments and networking
12:00 - Close of formal AGM
RSVP by email by Tuesday 3rd December 2024 to [email protected] to confirm your attendance