Christmas Light Switch-On event changes
The Worksop Christmas festivities will now take place in a reduced capacity on Wednesday 27 November from 3-6pm in the Old Market Square. Families and guests will be able to enjoy a selection of market stalls, festive street entertainment and the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm, followed by a fireworks finale.
The Retford festivities will take place as planned on Sunday 24 November with some proposed changes. Families and guests will be able to enjoy a range of craft stalls inside the Town Hall from 10am – 5pm, while the Christmas lights switch-on will be moved forward to an earlier time of 5pm. Those in attendance at the Market Square will also be to experience the fairground entertainment and take a trip to see Santa in the Town Hall, while sampling some of the tasty treats from a selection of carefully curated food vendors.
Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts Bid, said: “Our free Christmas light switch-on events are key part of our offering supporting the local community and businesses across Worksop and Retford.
“Public safety is absolutely paramount, and with the current and predicted upcoming weather conditions, we have taken the difficult decision to reduce the scale of this year’s events to ensure families can enjoy the seasons festivities in comfort. We encourage anyone planning a visit to this year’s Christmas events to stay tuned to our Facebook page for the latest updates.”
Please visit the Facebook events page for the latest updates on the Worksop Christmas Lights and Retford Christmas Lights. For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk