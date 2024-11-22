Christmas Light Switch-On event changes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Due to the current adverse weather conditions and forecasted heavy winds from Storm Bert, there are some upcoming changes to the scheduled Christmas events in Worksop and Retford this weekend.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Worksop Christmas festivities will now take place in a reduced capacity on Wednesday 27 November from 3-6pm in the Old Market Square. Families and guests will be able to enjoy a selection of market stalls, festive street entertainment and the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm, followed by a fireworks finale.

The Retford festivities will take place as planned on Sunday 24 November with some proposed changes. Families and guests will be able to enjoy a range of craft stalls inside the Town Hall from 10am – 5pm, while the Christmas lights switch-on will be moved forward to an earlier time of 5pm. Those in attendance at the Market Square will also be to experience the fairground entertainment and take a trip to see Santa in the Town Hall, while sampling some of the tasty treats from a selection of carefully curated food vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts Bid, said: “Our free Christmas light switch-on events are key part of our offering supporting the local community and businesses across Worksop and Retford.

The Christmas lights in Worksop will now take place on Wednesday 27 November

“Public safety is absolutely paramount, and with the current and predicted upcoming weather conditions, we have taken the difficult decision to reduce the scale of this year’s events to ensure families can enjoy the seasons festivities in comfort. We encourage anyone planning a visit to this year’s Christmas events to stay tuned to our Facebook page for the latest updates.”

Please visit the Facebook events page for the latest updates on the Worksop Christmas Lights and Retford Christmas Lights. For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk