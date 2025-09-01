Charter trustees help support local triathlon event
With the escalating costs involved, particularly the traffic management for the safety of the triathletes when out on the bike route, such financial help makes sure the club can break even with such an event
Four of the trustees, councillors Paddy Ducey, Lynn Dixon, Neil Sanders and the council leader Julie Leigh were able to present the club chairman, Darren Raines and the event director Kat Wisniewski with a cheque on the day of the event.
Commenting on this financial support, Darren said: “The financial support from the Worksop Trustees is a fantastic show of support for this event.
"Bassetlaw Triathlon Club aims to showcase the area and beyond that triathlon is a sport open to all levels and abilities.
"The event helps us remain relevant in the local community”
The event held in August drew competitors from within Bassetlaw and across the wider region. It is a well-established sprint event in the triathlon calendar.