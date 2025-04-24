Celebration of British beef and vision for a thriving sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop shoppers are urged to celebrate the versatility and exceptional taste of British beef grown and reared across the county by joining in Great British Beef Week.

Launched on St George’s Day the week will run until 30 April to showcase the sector, county beef farmers and their naturally delicious produce.

Beef Week will be supported by county farmers alongside butchers and processors, restaurants and supermarkets, with in-store promotions highlighting the benefits of red meat to county people.

The Ladies in Beef showcase comes after the NFU launched its vision for the future of the sector and its potential for investment and growth.

Beef is often the centre piece of a traditional Sunday lunch but is versatile for many meals.

NFU regional livestock board lead Nick Watts said: “Farmers across Worksop and beyond are proud to supply beef for people’s plates and the sector in our country has a globally renowned reputation for high-quality, high-welfare and climate-friendly produce.

“The week gives us an opportunity to showcase what our farmers do and highlight what is a tasty, nutritious food produced with great care by our farmers.

“While beef is often the centre piece of a traditional Sunday lunch, barbecues or for special occasions it is just so versatile for many meals.

“We call on people to celebrate the week with us.”

The NFU’s vision for British beef sets out the key actions needed to secure a thriving, profitable and sustainable future for the sector.

This outlines how the NFU and its members can work with government, the supply chain and others over the next decade to enhance the reputation of the British beef sector.

Beef farmer Adam Quinney, who represents farmers in the county as NFU regional livestock board vice chair, said: “We are very proud of our traditional production methods here in this country and to provide a product that people love to purchase and enjoy.

“We know people seek British beef when they are shopping or eating out and that our production and welfare standard are incredibly important to them just as they are to us as farmers.

“I think it’s great British Beef Week is here and am also pleased to see the NFU beef vision launched too.

“The week really showcases the sector and the vision outlines how the British beef sector can lead the way into a better future.

“As a sector that’s worth £3.9 billion to the British economy, it is one that’s ripe for growth.”

Just weeks ago more than 10 MPs from across the region, including Jo White MP for Bassetlaw and James Naish for Rushcliffe, were out on farm with the NFU and ABP on the Shropshire and Staffordshire border to see a commercial livestock farm driving efficiency and pushing the boundaries of sustainable beef production.

Talks were had on what is needed for the sector to flourish going forward, as well as the work being done to drive environmental benefits at a business and industry level.

The visit, as part of the NFU Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme enables participating MPs to see first-hand how sustainable and affordable food gets from field to fork.