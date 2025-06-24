Celebrating Community Funds: Group recognised for support to local community
For those who may not be familiar, Now Church, led by Sian, Marcus, and an incredible team of dedicated volunteers, offers a lifeline to so many people in our area. Their passion for helping others and their commitment to building a supportive, welcoming space for everyone is truly inspiring.
Throughout the week, Now Church runs a variety of activities and services aimed at supporting families, individuals, and those facing difficult times. Their Food Hub provides essential food items to those who need a helping hand, ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry. They also run a Toddler Group, giving parents and carers a chance to connect while their little ones play in a safe, friendly environment.
For our older residents, the church hosts a free over 60’s Lunch Club, offering not just a hot meal, but also much-needed company and conversation. In addition, they organise a free Community Meal, open to anyone who could use a warm meal and a welcoming space to connect with others.
It’s organisations like Now Church that make our community a better, more compassionate place. This £1,000 donation will go towards supporting their incredible efforts, and I know it will make a real difference to many local families and individuals.
A huge thank you to everyone at Now Church — your hard work, kindness, and dedication do not go unnoticed. You are truly changing lives.
Emma Bradbury, Community & Customer Champion, Asda Worksop