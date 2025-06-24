Celebrating Community Funds: Group recognised for support to local community

As part of Asda’s 60th birthday celebrations, I was given the opportunity to nominate a local group that goes above and beyond to support our community — and I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than Now Church. I’m absolutely thrilled to share that they have been awarded a fantastic £1,000 to help fund their Food Hub and Community Meal.

For those who may not be familiar, Now Church, led by Sian, Marcus, and an incredible team of dedicated volunteers, offers a lifeline to so many people in our area. Their passion for helping others and their commitment to building a supportive, welcoming space for everyone is truly inspiring.

Throughout the week, Now Church runs a variety of activities and services aimed at supporting families, individuals, and those facing difficult times. Their Food Hub provides essential food items to those who need a helping hand, ensuring that no one in our community goes hungry. They also run a Toddler Group, giving parents and carers a chance to connect while their little ones play in a safe, friendly environment.

For our older residents, the church hosts a free over 60’s Lunch Club, offering not just a hot meal, but also much-needed company and conversation. In addition, they organise a free Community Meal, open to anyone who could use a warm meal and a welcoming space to connect with others.

It’s organisations like Now Church that make our community a better, more compassionate place. This £1,000 donation will go towards supporting their incredible efforts, and I know it will make a real difference to many local families and individuals.

A huge thank you to everyone at Now Church — your hard work, kindness, and dedication do not go unnoticed. You are truly changing lives.

Emma Bradbury, Community & Customer Champion, Asda Worksop

