Celebrating art, identity and healing: MP Jo White Visits Aurora

Jo was warmly received by our Aurora Chair of Trustees, Dr. Phillip Foster, CEO Dee Sissons, and Beth Thompson, the Art Psychotherapist who led the programme behind the exhibition. Together, they guided Jo through a tour of the centre, offering insight into the vital work Aurora does in supporting individuals affected by cancer and long-term health conditions.

At the heart of the visit was our current exhibition, which opened in April and runs through May. The artwork on display was created by participants of our Identity and Loss programme – a 12-week therapeutic art course designed to help individuals reconnect with their sense of self after a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer often brings about profound emotional and psychological shifts, and the Identity and Loss programme offers a safe, creative space for people to explore those changes through visual expression. Each piece of art tells a personal story – of challenge, hope, identity, and transformation. Jo took time to view the artwork and speak with team members about the inspiration and process behind the programme.

Aurora CEO Dee Sissons said ''We are incredibly proud of the Identity and Loss programme and the courage of those who took part. Their willingness to share their experiences through art helps to create a stronger, more compassionate community around cancer support.''

The exhibition remains open to visitors and we warmly invite the public to experience this powerful display of healing through creativity. For more information on the exhibition visit https://aurorawellbeing.org.uk/identity-and-loss-art-exhibition/

Thank you to Jo White MP for visiting, and for recognising the value of emotional wellbeing support for those affected by cancer.

Contributed Work from the identity and loss exhibition

Contributed Beth Thompson Art Psychotherapist talking more about the exhibition

Contributed Jo White with Beth Thompson Aurora Art Pyschotherapist