CD Reviews: Kevin Bryan

Music critic Kevin Bryan delivers his verdict on some interesting new releases.

Nick Magnus, ”A Strange Inheritance” (Magick Nuns Records)- Prog rock keyboard wizard Nick Magnus’ main claim to fame is the lengthy period that he spent as a key member of former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett’s recording and touring band between 1978 and 1989, and Hackett repays the favour here by contributing a bluesy harmonica solo on the epic ten minute opener,”An Almost Silent Witness.” Concept albums may not be particularly fashionable these days, but this splendid addition to what has become a much maligned genre certainly repays closer investigation, with the multi talented Mr.Magnus wielding a variety of instruments with style and imagination as a swashbuckling 18th century tale of love, loss and revenge unfolds with cinematic clarity. “To Whom It May Concern,” “Philadelphia” and Nick’s orchestral mini suite,”Four Winds” are particularly impressive efforts.

Wendy James, ”The Shape of History” (Self Released)- Wendy James may have faded quietly from the public eye after enjoying a fairly brief glimpse of fame and fortune in the late eighties, but the former Transvision Vamp frontperson is still capable of delivering the goods on record on the ample evidence provided by her latest solo offering,”The Shape of History.” The contents find Wendy exploring a variety of musical forms from grunge to glam rock and psychedelia, with “Everything Is Magic” and “The Crack and the Boom of the Creeps and the Goons” capturing the essence of her genre busting approach to music making.

Beans on Toast, ”Wild Goose Chasers” (Bot Music)- Essex born singer-songwriter Jay McAllister has established himself as one of the leading lights of the British alternative folk scene since adopting the alter ego of Beans on Toast two decades ago, releasing uplifting new albums with admirable regularity every December and delighting audiences with his life enhancing musings on the human condition. His latest offering marks something of a departure from the regular format, with the sole accompaniment provided by pianist Matt Millership as Beans delivers a series of pared down ditties exploring the meaning of life and man’s purpose on Earth. The finished product is, as always, well worth half an hour or so of anyone’s time.