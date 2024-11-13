Care Worker from Retford recognised for 'transforming lives'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A worker at a Retford care service who has “transformed people’s lives” has been recognised with a national award.

Beeches, in South Levington, Retford is part of the Cygnet Social Care division and is a 12 bed specialist residential service for adults with autism and learning disabilities

Activity Co-ordinator Anthony Cobb, won the Champion of Activities and Wellbeing Award at the very first Nottinghamshire Proud to Care Awards.

The award was in recognition of the work he does to ensure residents at Beeches have access to activities which boost their physical and mental wellbeing.

Anthony with his award

Anthony said: “Words can’t describe how proud I am of winning this award, I’m still very speechless.

“To be recognised for something I love to do is such an achievement. I am very honoured to receive this award and will always be thankful for everyone who nominated for me.

“In particularly, would like to thank my manager Richard, Amy my deputy manager, and all staff at Beeches for giving me the chance to change our resident’s lives and for them believing in me to be the best I can be.

“Also, I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the residents at the Beeches that have worked alongside me and helped me to grow during my time here.”

Deputy manager Amy Skoyles passed on her congratulations to Anthony and said the award was very well deserved.

She added: “Everybody across Cygnet Social Care is so proud of him. Anthony has transformed people’s lives, encouraging them to achieve their personal goals once thought unattainable.

“He has organised group walks, swimming, shopping trips and haircuts, and has been responsible for fostering independence and self- confidence. Anthony’s happy and fun personality enables people to achieve their goals.

“His commitment is evident, including Christmas Day when he dressed as Santa to deliver gifts. Anthony’s innovative choice boards empower nonverbal residents to make decisions about activities.

“Thanks to his efforts, activity participation has soared. Family members are very happy to see their relatives doing more activities and living a happy and healthy life, doing things they never thought they would.”

Organised by Nottinghamshire County Council, the Proud to Care awards celebrated and acknowledged individuals making a difference in the adult social care industry.