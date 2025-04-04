Calling all yarn lovers: Let’s stitch together something extraordinary!
The Big Knit is Age UK's partnership with innocent drinks. We've been working together since 2003, asking the country's crafters to knit little hats for the tops of innocent smoothie bottles. Every hat knitted raises 30p to help Age UK provide much-needed services and support to older people.
Here at Age UK Notts we’d really like your help!
Are you part of a knitting/crocheting group?
Do you have talented staff, friends and family that could get their hooks and needles clicking?
We dropped our first batch of little creations off earlier this month but still have a way to go to our 10,000 hat target so let’s get those needles & hooks clicking and create a real yarn to remember!
For all information regarding this campaign and some fab ideas on what to create and where to hand in those woolly masterpieces in follow the link below:
The deadline for sending in those cute little hats is 30th June 2025. We can’t wait to see your clever creations!
You can hand in your nifty knits at the following drop off points:
Re:Store
Age UK Notts
29 Forest Street
Sutton in Ashfield
Notts
NG17 1DA
Advantage Mobility
16-18 The Bridgeway Centre
The Meadows
Nottingham
NG2 2JD
You can also post your completed hats to:
Age UK Notts
16-18 The Bridgeway Centre
The Meadows
Nottingham
NG2 2JD
Thank you for your support, the money we raise from the Big Knit helps us be there for older people who have no one else to turn to – so those little hats really do make a big difference!