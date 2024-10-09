Café in one of Newark’s oldest buildings goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Old Bakery Tearooms in Newark, a café in a 16th century former bake house in the town centre is to be put up for sale by auction this month, with a £170,000 guide price. The popular eatery is set to be sold in the next live-streamed sale to be held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons, on 23 October, along with over 160 other properties and plots of land.

The grade II-listed, timber-framed property, in Queens Head Court, was trading as a café until this summer and it is being auctioned with much of its catering equipment included in the sale. Kitchen items such as fridges, freezers, ovens and dishwasher will remain in place as well as tables and chairs, plates, pans and cutlery.

Andrew Parker, auctioneer and partner at SDL Property Auctions, said: “The old Bakery Tearooms was a really popular venue, serving home-made meals, legendary afternoon teas and snacks and it was trading until very recently.

“So this is a great opportunity for someone to either reopen the café themselves with minimal work, or to offer the unit to let, already equipped to get up and running without delay. Needless to say, the building itself is stunning – with an exposed timber frame and leaded windows, it really is a unique and atmospheric location.”

The Old Bakery Tearooms, Newark

The café can seat 35 people on its first floor and a further 12 on the ground floor, with room for 25 people to sit outside at the front of the building in Queens Head Court.

For more information about the Old Bakery Tearooms, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on 23 October, with bidder registration closing on 22 October.