Budget-friendly summer adventures, in and around Nottinghamshire, start with Stagecoach

Skegness Seasider in action

As the summer holidays roll in, Stagecoach East Midlands, the leading bus and coach operator, invites families to swap the car for a carefree adventure and explore the region’s most spectacular spots for a fraction of the cost.

With fares capped at just £3 per journey, free bus travel, with a bus pass, for concessions, and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.

Across the East Midlands, Stagecoach offers a range of guided walks from bus stop to bus stop – so you can explore the region in comfort and at great value. From Market Rasen to Gainsborough, and Retford to Worksop, you can download the guided walks at https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/interconnect-bus-walks.

Or, if you prefer a family day out by the beach, the Skegness Seasider fleet will take you from the Boating Lake, past the Pier, through to Fantasy Island, Hardy's Animal Farm and all the way to Chapel St Leonards, meaning you can hop on and off all day long and visit every attraction you can manage!

An adventure by bus

Flexible and great value fares are available from £3 single to £13 for a group of five to hop on and off all day.

The Skegness Seasiders are modern vehicles, using hybrid technology to support Stagecoach’s sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%. Not only that, but they now have new top-deck seating, additional buggy space, modern destination blinds for better visibility, and next-stop announcements, making the customer experience better than ever! All this on top of the iconic Seasider Radio.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.