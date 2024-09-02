Big turnout from triathlon club at nation relay event
It sounds simple but often descends into “organised chaos” that gives the event the informal and fun aspect.
One team member completes the 400 meter swim discipline then tags the next team member who does the same until all four have completed the swim element, then team member one goes onto the 15km, three lap the bike section, tags the next team member and so on through the bike element and onto the run section of 5km, one lap of the route.
On a chilly August morning, more in keeping with an Autumn day, some 20 members of the Bassetlaw Triathlon club, making five teams entered the event.
The friendly rivalry made for an interesting race within a race with team “Taylor Swift” finishing first in an overall time of 3 hours and 40 minutes
