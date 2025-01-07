Big changes in the air at EMA for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Midlands Airport is looking forward to big things in the New Year as it celebrates its 60th anniversary – and there are some big changes underway which passengers will benefit from in 2025.

2024 saw a wide range of improvements carried out – including a brand new bar and a completely refurbished Castle Rock Bar and Kitchen complemented by modernised toilets and baby changing facilities nearby, a new and larger JD Sports outlet, new departure lounge seating, new baggage trolleys, new revolving doors in the check-in hall and anti-backtrack doors in arrivals, a new airside multi faith room and upgrades to Air Traffic Control and airfield equipment.

This was the first phase of a £120m five-year investment programme which has continued recently with upgrades to the runway, taxiway and ‘aprons’ where aircraft park, including resurfacing and replacing lights with energy efficient LED lights. And much more is underway or planned, ready for EMA’s busy summer season which starts in April.

The security hall has undergone an external expansion recently to make way for new state-of-the-art scanning equipment which is due to be installed during the quieter winter months. Some customers have already experienced the new scanners, which have been installed in a separate security channel alongside the entrance to the security hall. This bright, modern space gives a glimpse of how the whole security hall will look once the work is complete next summer - modernising the environment to enhance the customer experience and making it much brighter, with elements of wooden style panelling across the hall.

The new security lane at EMA shows how the main security hall will be transformed this year

Once fully operational, the new equipment will mean that customers can leave electrical items and their 100ml liquids inside their cabin baggage, simplifying and speeding up the process. The new X-rays are equipped with 3D allowing security officers to view and manoeuvre items within the bags. This is part of a Government-led roll-out across all UK airports. Current arrangements remain in place in the meantime, which at EMA has meant waiting for less than 15 minutes for 99.5% of customers in 2024.

More upgrades to the airport’s toilet facilities are also underway. Those located in the baggage reclaim hall – one of the most used facilities in the airport – are being completely refurbished, with Changing Place facilities available for those with disabilities, including a hoist, wash facility and height adjustable sink. This makes EMA one of the first airports in the UK to have this important facility available for customers on both departure and arrival. Two more sets of toilets in the departure lounge will also be refurbished to the same standards as elsewhere, including the addition of dedicated baby changing and feeding facilities.

The airport’s Meet & Greet office is undergoing a refurbishment to improve the service provided to customers opting for this popular service and bring the look and feel of the office in line with that of the new security hall. The service will operate from a portacabin near the existing office between January 8 and mid-February while the work is underway. The Rapid Drop-Off area is also undergoing a redesign to improve the layout to aid traffic flow and provide wider pavements and clearer crossing areas for pedestrians.

New customer information kiosks have been installed in the departure lounge. These provide interactive maps that help people find what they’re looking for, as well as the option to ask an AI chatbot named VAL who can interact with customers and answer any questions they may have. A dedicated Lost Property Hub is also to be created in time for next summer, offering customers a simpler method for registering and retrieving lost items online and via mail, alongside a dedicated collection and information point in arrivals. There are also further exciting developments for departure lounge outlets and improved customer wi-fi to be announced later in the New Year.

EMA is also continuing its drive towards the decarbonisation of aviation as part of its sustainability strategy commitment, with new electric charging points recently installed taking it a step closer to fulfilling the goal of electrifying the airport’s fleet and future ULEV requirements. Four EV chargers have been installed in a landside car park, and three airside which support third-party partners, including Jet2 and World Fuels, as they work towards electrifying their vehicles. EMA has also recently introduced the UK’s first fully-electric ‘ambulift’ vehicle to transport passengers with mobility difficulties on and off their aircraft.

EMA’s Managing Direct Steve Griffiths said: “We’re looking forward to marking 60 years of airport operations in 2025, and it’s fantastic that so much is underway that will bring significant improvements for our customers in our diamond anniversary year.

“Building on some great improvements that came into effect last year, our investments this year will make big changes to help us meet the expectations of today’s travellers and continue to give them the top quality service and effortless experience they deserve.”