BID leads town centre walkarounds to support night time economy

MP Jo White joined the BID for the auditing initiative

NORTH NOTTS BID has continued to support safety initiatives in the district’s town centres by coordinating a focused walkaround in Retford with representatives from Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire Police.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme formed part of its ongoing auditing initiative into the town centre night time economies and public safety, which aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in Bassetlaw.

Sally Gillborn CEO & North Notts BID and Joe Sentence, business engagement lead facilitated a walkaround with the Night Angels, and were joined by Jo White, MP for Bassetlaw, Steve Wainwright, licensing officer at Bassetlaw District Council, as well as representatives from Nottinghamshire Police including Steve Carr, licensing enforcement officer, Sergeant Sarah Hagland and PC Mark Holland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group inspected venues for safe operation, checked lighting and accessibility, and engaged with local pub and restaurants venues, including Idle Valley Tap, Turks Head, Dominie Cross, Beer Under The Clock and Ye Olde Sun, as well as taxi drivers to better understand customer behaviours and peak times.

The team engaged with local venues

Sally Gillborn MBE, said: “Following on from a similar audit on 1st March in Worksop, we coordinated the walkaround in Retford to collect on-the-ground feedback to better understand the areas of improvement within our town centre nighttime economies.

“Having launched various schemes for hospitality business through the BID and North Notts Business Crime Reduction Partnership including the Night Angels, Best Bar None and Ask for Angela, the walkarounds provide an additional opportunity to better understand how we can support local hospitality venues.

“By working together with Bassetlaw District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and the relevant licensing authorities, we can implement actions that make our town centres safer, more welcoming and provide a boost for the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the assessment, North Notts BID observed that 14 streetlights were not functioning correctly, which has been reported to Nottinghamshire County Council for immediate action. Additionally, North Notts BID identified two other areas within the town centre where lighting enhancements could further improve safety and visibility.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website, https://northnottsbid.co.uk.