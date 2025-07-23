BID calls for community poppy creations ahead of Remembrance Day commemorations

As part of a campaign to celebrate the spirit of remembrance during the 80th anniversary year of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, North Notts BID is calling for submissions of poppy designs to accompany striking displays across the district’s town centres.

A series of striking poppy sculptures have recently been installed in the heart of Worksop, Retford, and Harworth and Bircotes town centres. Organised and funded by North Notts BID, the poppy installations are designed to honour the memory of those who served and will remain in place until Remembrance Day, providing a poignant focal point for commemorations.

To enhance these displays, North Notts BID is now inviting the public and local businesses to contribute crocheted and knitted poppies to be featured alongside the sculptures in Worksop and Retford town centres.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive at North Notts BID, said: “These installations provide a meaningful way for the community to come together and reflect during this important anniversary year.

Local artist Leane Cutsforth was inspired by the Retford installation to create a series of original drawings of the poppy sculpture

“As part of this latest community art initiative, we're opening the opportunity to the public and local businesses to make their own contributions, inviting them to crochet and contribute handmade poppies that will be displayed alongside the installations, which will be seen by thousands in the run-up to Remembrance Day.”

Local artist Leane Cutsforth, who was inspired by the Retford installation to create a series of original drawings of the poppy sculpture, said: "In a world full of instant gratification, I like to take my time and show people the true beauty around us. It's an honour to create these drawings of the poppy sculpture in Retford, so thank you to North Notts BID for the opportunity to showcase my work. I look forward to seeing all of the amazing poppies that people craft together.”

Leane’s artwork is available to buy via her Facebook page, where she also shares updates about her stall on Retford market.

Crocheted or knitted poppies can be handed to the North Notts BID team on Wednesday 1 October in Worksop Old Market Square and Thursday 2 October in Retford, where contributors will have the opportunity to write a note to accompany their design before it is installed.

For more information about North Notts BID, visit the website: https://northnottsbid.co.uk.