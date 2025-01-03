BFB launches new community cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BFB Hive has landed! In December BFB launched our latest project, a community café and kitchen, with a community room which will hold lunch club sessions and community groups, an office space for partner agencies to engage with service users, and a laundrette.

The café is open to all! We’ve developed an affordable menu and offer a ‘pay it forward’ system, which partner agencies can make referrals for or staff can make a discretionary decision about so that everyone can enjoy the café’s tasty delights.

Menus will include delicious staples like jacket potatoes, paninis and full English breakfast, as well as a rotating selection of hot main meals and sweet treats. Visitors can stop by for breakfast, lunch or tea and cake and know they are supporting a local charity and people in their area.

In time we will expand our popular existing lunch club to host multiple sessions each week in a private but spacious room just off the café. We will offer themed sessions such as parents and babies, those with debt or budgeting issues or addiction support.

BFB Chair Kevin Dukes, Operations Manager Ellen Ryan and CEO Robert Garland at the opening event.

The office space is where BFB will develop a collaborative approach to tackling the factors that push people into food insecurity, which prolongs the need for emergency food parcels in Bassetlaw, by working with partner agencies such as Citizens Advice to address the root cause.

The project also provides a community laundrette which is low cost and included in the ‘pay it forward’ scheme to reduce the impact of energy poverty and issues such as damp in houses which causes health problems and financial issues. The laundrette can be booked through the BFB website.

BFB Hive has created the ability to work more closely with service users and local organisations to bridge the support gap and address the causes of food insecurity. In this space we can work together to offer wrap around support to people in Bassetlaw.

Our launch event was a great opportunity to showcase the project to our partner organisations and thank all those who helped make the project possible!

BFB Hive cafe

After all the excitement of the launch event and first week of opening, the café is open from Tuesday 7th January from 9:30am to 2:30pm. We’re excited to see you there!

For more details about BFB Hive, opening times or to use the space see the BFB website: www.bassetlawfoodbank.org/bfbhive/

Address: BFB Hive, Community Way, off Shrewsbury Road, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S80 2TU

Laura Kennedy & Ellen Ryan