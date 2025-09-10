Bassetlaw’s newest football club backed by councillor grant

Cllr Darrell Pulk and Ranby FC U14s

A newly formed junior football club in Bassetlaw is creating a pathway to success with the help of a £250 Councillor Community Grant.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ranby Football Club was established earlier this year by a group of local parents eager to provide a safe, nurturing environment where children can thrive through the sport. Since launching, the club has welcomed over 50 children and young people to its training sessions and have Under 13s and Under 14s teams ready for the new season.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Ward Member for Sutton and Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, contributed a portion of his Community Grant to help the club purchase essential equipment, including footballs, training nets, bibs, and agility ladders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley Beard, Welfare and Safeguarding Officer at Ranby FC, said: “We’re extremely thankful to Cllr Pulk for his support through this grant, which has enabled us to purchase much-needed equipment for the club. At Ranby FC, we place a strong emphasis on creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all our players and volunteers.

“This funding has helped us continue building a community space where local children and families feel welcome, stay active, and grow together through football. It’s fantastic to see local leadership investing in grassroots sport and the positive impact it has on our village.”

Cllr Pulk added: “I am delighted to support grassroots football in the small rural village of Ranby. Sport of all kinds is well recognised for its benefits to both physical and mental wellbeing, and it plays a vital role in strengthening community cohesion.

“This club is now supporting over 50 local children in Bassetlaw, giving them the chance to come together and enjoy playing football on the ‘Fun Field’ in a safe and welcoming environment. The contribution made by the volunteers, parents, and families is truly invaluable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranby FC trains twice a week at the Ranby Fun Fields, near Ranby Primary School on Thursday evenings from 6:00pm to 7:30pm, and Saturday mornings from 10:30am to 12:00pm.

To keep up with the club’s progress or get involved, follow Ranby FC on Facebook: Ranby Football Club Facebook Page

Each Bassetlaw District Councillor receives a small discretionary budget to support local community initiatives. Councillors may allocate grants to projects related to sport, culture and heritage, environment and sustainability, social welfare, or wider community benefit.