Bassetlaw Spring Clean returns for another year

By Tina Masters
Contributor
Published 14th Feb 2025, 14:16 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 15:43 BST

It’s that time of year again when communities across the district come together to give their local areas a spruce up for spring.

Each year Bassetlaw District Council takes part in a two-week spring clean campaign by supporting individuals or groups of volunteers who want to clean and improve their local neighbourhoods.

This year, our spring clean takes place between 29th March and 9th April which coincides with part of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Great British Spring Clean.

Simply register for your Spring Clean event before the 26th of February by completing our online form at www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/springclean. The Council will then provide you with bags, gloves, litter pickers and high-viz vests to be collected from the Carlton Forest Depot. Once you have finished your litter pick, we will arrange a convenient time to collect the bags from a pre-arranged location.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy said:

“Last year we had over sixty litter picks take place across Bassetlaw, all of which helped to freshen up their local areas and we’re excited to see more residents, schools and local communities take part again this year.

“The Bassetlaw Spring Clean is a great way for local people to help make their neighbourhoods cleaner and safer as well as the perfect chance to get out in nature and get your steps in as the weather starts to get warmer”.

