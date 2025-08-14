Bassetlaw prepares for smarter, ‘Simpler Recycling’ in 2026

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods

People living in Bassetlaw can look forward to recycling even more materials from next year as ‘Simpler Recycling’ will be introduced from March 2026.

Simpler Recycling aims to standardise recycling across the country and make it easier for households to understand how to recycle more of their waste and reduce the amount of waste that is either incinerated or taken to landfill.

As part of this, Bassetlaw District Council will be introducing a new glass collection service from 30th March 2026, as well as widening the types of materials that can be placed in our Blue Bins.

To support this, a new App will also be launched later this year that will provide key information on things like bin collection days based on where you live, precisely what items can be recycled in Bassetlaw and where they can be recycled, live updates on any disruptions to our collections, and much more.

Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: “The way that everyone in Bassetlaw can recycle their waste will be changing from March 2026.

“Simpler Recycling and the exciting new additions to our waste collections will make it easier for households to recycle more of their waste and reduce any confusion around what items can be placed in your blue bin.

“To make this happen, the council is making a significant investment in how it collects waste including new bins for glass, new and additional collection vehicles and improved infrastructure that will bring about a hugely positive change for all Bassetlaw residents.”

More information about these changes will be available over the coming weeks, including when new glass collection bins will be delivered to households, when the App will be available, what additional items can be recycled and exactly when collections will start.

To allow for kerbside glass collections, households in Bassetlaw will receive new 180 litre bins in which to place glass, which will be collected every six-weeks.

These will be delivered to households in the coming months with delivery dates for areas to be confirmed. Collections will start from 30th March 2026. Please continue to recycle your glass at our Recycling Points across Bassetlaw until this time.

The Government has introduced legislation that requires all local authorities and waste collectors to standardise and simplify recycling and waste across the country.

Simpler Recycling will be introduced in Bassetlaw, along with all other local authorities in Nottinghamshire and England, from 30th March 2026. Local Authorities will also be required to collect food waste from 2027 as part of these measures.