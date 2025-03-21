Bassetlaw Museum garden gets a makeover

Work to enhance Bassetlaw Museum’s garden, making it more accessible and ready to host a diverse array of outdoor activities, is underway.

A new sensory garden is being developed, designed by Timotay Playscapes featuring interactive play elements and a water feature, while gravel paths are being replaced with new Indian sandstone paving in keeping with the historic building.

In total, £35k is being invested in creating a welcoming and beautiful outdoor space, with money also being spent on exciting new play materials, a giant screen, speakers, a greenhouse, as well as giant beanbags and new planting.

Museum Curator Mike Galer said: “I am excited and thrilled that these improvements are being made to the museum’s gardens. We hope to welcome many visitors over the coming months to explore both our outside spaces and our inside exhibition spaces, celebrating the history of Bassetlaw and its people.”

Pictured: Kasia Wosiak, Collections Officer at Bassetlaw Museum and Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place

It’s hoped the work will help the museum host more outdoor events for local groups such as the Friends of Bassetlaw Museum Alpaca event in the summer (17th July 2025) and provide an additional place for visitors of all ages to explore and enjoy, especially in the warmer weather.

The project has been funded by UK Shared Prosperity Funding (UKSPF) secured by Bassetlaw District Council as part of spending to improve community garden spaces, with the work being supported by the Friends of Bassetlaw Museum.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne said: “I look forward to seeing the creation of a sensory garden at Bassetlaw Museum’s garden alongside other improvements making it more accessible.

“With the warmer weather approaching, I hope it will be enjoyed and used for various activities and events over the coming months by residents and visitors of all ages.”

As well as the work outside, the museum is actively collecting items relating to the rich history of Bassetlaw and has recently acquired two gold Pre-Roman invasion iron-age coins dating to the period of about 50-20 BC and found in the district.

Meanwhile a new fashion exhibition “Sequins and Sparkles” showcasing dazzling garments and accessories from the museum’s own collection will open in April at Bassetlaw Museum, Grove Street, Retford and is open Monday to Saturday 10am – 4:30pm. Admission is free.

For more information on forthcoming events and exhibitions please visit www.bassetlawmuseum.org.uk or sign up to the Bassetlaw Museum newsletter.