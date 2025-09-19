Bassetlaw leads the way in energy efficiency with HUG2 success
Of all the district authorities in Nottinghamshire and a collection of Derbyshire authorities, Bassetlaw topped the tables by upgrading 117 homes. This was the highest number of any participating district, with 66% of these properties reaching energy performance ratings of A–C, also the largest proportion in Nottinghamshire.
In addition, Bassetlaw was also the leading district for solar panel installations, with 43% of all solar panels in Nottinghamshire being fitted in Bassetlaw.
Cllr Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Neighborhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are glad to see so many residents in the area enjoying the benefits of HUG2, creating warmer homes, lowering bills and ultimately making a real difference to people’s lives.
“We’re proud that Bassetlaw is leading the way in making energy efficiency improvements accessible to everyone in our community through this scheme.”
The HUG2 scheme aimed to provide clean heating upgrades and energy efficiency measures to homes in private home ownership across the region with funding provided between 2023 and 2025.
The scheme was supported by charities Marches Energy Agency and the Nottingham Energy Partnership, and was delivered by partners including Westville, Phoenix and My Home Survey.