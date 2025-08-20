Bassetlaw Food Bank Column: Putting the 'fun' in fundraising!

At Bassetlaw Food Bank we’re always looking for ways to raise funds to support the various projects we run. Earlier this month we had had our third annual Family Fun Day, on site in our ‘Grow It, Fix It’ allotment project and cafe, based in the heart of Manton.

Aimed at families with young children, we had many activities to entice the youngsters including face painting, a bouncy castle and inflatable goal generously provided by Samworth Brothers, and a lucky dip. There were even activities for the parents. Blind bottle tombola, anyone?

This is the first summer that our latest project, BFB Hive Café, has been open and so we were able to supply lunch and sweet treats throughout the day, to keep everyone energised for the activities! It was wonderful to see the cafe full and being enjoyed by so many locals.

This year we’ve already taken part in Retford Charter Day and two of Welbeck’s Food & Drinks markets. The next couple of events we’re attending are Welbeck’s Food & Drinks market on October 24th, and then the Retford Christmas Market at the end of November. Make sure to keep an eye on our social media to keep updated on all our exciting endeavours!

Article author, Laura Kennedy. Supporter Engagement Manager at Bassetlaw Foodbank.

As well as local events, we have a weekly stall on Retford’s Friday Market. Conveniently, our Retford location is right next to the market square. Retail Manager, Adam, and his team of dedicated volunteers collect and sort through all donations of non-food items. From bric-a-brac and clothing to furniture and toys, we take it all.

Adam, Retail Manager: The Friday market is one of the best parts of my role at BFB! I love being able to chat to people, tell them about what the charity does and help people to find a bargain.

The retail team look forward to the weekly market, as it’s a great chance to interact with the community! Why not pop by the market, or one of our events, and help us raise money to continue providing projects that aim to tackle food poverty locally.

If you or someone you know would like to enquire about donating non-food items, please call 01777 472743, between 10am and 2pm, Monday to Thursday.