Bassetlaw District Council wins double Honours at RTPI Awards

Pictured: Cllr David Pidwell, Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Karen Johnson, Rajlaxmi Gaware, Cllr Julie Leigh, Alastair Curran and the rest of the Planning Team.

Bassetlaw District Council has proudly collected two prestigious awards at the East Midlands Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Awards, held last week in Nottingham.

The Awards for Planning Excellence showcase and celebrate the best plans, projects and people from across our region.

The Council won the Best Plan Award in recognition of the Bassetlaw Local Plan, which was praised for its creativity, ambition, and for going above and beyond good practice to help deliver positive outcomes for local communities.

In addition, Bassetlaw District Council was also named Planning Authority of the Year, with judges commending the Council’s achievements in demonstrating commitment to working with clients and stakeholders to provide support and achieve good outcomes.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have received two prestigious awards at this year’s RTPI Awards for Planning Excellence.

“These accolades are a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our planning team and partners, who consistently strive to deliver high-quality, sustainable developments that benefit our communities. Being recognised on a regional stage highlights the forward-thinking approach we’re taking here in Bassetlaw, and we will continue to champion excellence in everything we do.”

Head of Planning and Place at the Council, Alastair Curran said: “I am absolutely ecstatic that the department has won two awards for planning excellence. This is a huge recognition of the work of the entire department and the journey of continuous improvement we’re on. I could not be prouder of the entire team and the fantastic work they’ve delivered over the past 12 months."

The East Midlands RTPI region covers Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Rutland, Lincolnshire, and Northamptonshire. The awards are judged by members of the RTPI Regional Committee and recognise outstanding contributions to planning and place-making.

For more information about the Royal Town Planning Institute, visit: https://www.rtpi.org.uk