Bassetlaw Community Group raises £200 for Bassetlaw Hospital Charity
The appeal was organised by Our Bassetlaw, a Facebook page that has become a go-to source for local news and community updates. To mark its first anniversary, the team rallied supporters to give back to a cause close to many hearts.
The funds raised will support Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity, which helps enhance facilities and provide extra resources that go beyond standard NHS funding. From purchasing specialist equipment to small yet meaningful comforts like teddy bears for young patients, the charity plays a vital role in improving experiences for patients, staff, and visitors.
An Our Bassetlaw spokesperson said:“We’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness of our community. This appeal was our way of celebrating one year of Our Bassetlaw, and we’re thrilled that together we’ve raised funds for such an important cause.”
Although this particular fundraiser has now ended, the charity continues its ambitious campaign to raise £100,000 for the new Emergency Department and Children's Assessment Unit at Bassetlaw Hospital. To date, nearly £30,000 has been raised, with donations still being welcomed.
Those who wish to support the ongoing efforts can donate via JustGiving or find out more about the charity’s work at dbthcharity.co.uk.
For further information, contact [email protected].