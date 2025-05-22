Bassetlaw Charity receives new wheelchair accessible minibus

Bassetlaw Action Centre was delighted to take delivery of a new community minibus on Tuesday 6th May. The minibus was funded by a Motability Foundation grant and topped up by the local charity’s reserves, enabling it to be purpose built for their clients’ needs.

The new bus is fitted with a fully hydraulic lift and can take up to 16 passengers, including four in wheelchairs. It is designed to enable people with disabilities to participate fully in their community and enjoy the same activities as their non-disabled peers. Bassetlaw Action Centre will be using it for their popular lunch and day trips and have a new program of events available now.

Bassetlaw Action Centre CEO Lynn Tupling said “This new fully accessible minibus will allow us to help even more people in Bassetlaw to get out and about and reduce their isolation. Almost 3.4% of adults report feeling lonely “often or always” but that rises to 13.3% for people who have a disability. We are determined to reduce transport inequalities experienced by disabled people in Bassetlaw and our minibus trips are a great way to create connections and forge new friendships. We are proud that we can help more people with disabilities within Bassetlaw.”

Lisa Jones, Chief Operating Officer at the Motability Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to award Bassetlaw Action Centre with this grant to expand transport services for disabled people in North Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas.

“This transport can be a lifeline to passengers, by supporting independent living, reducing isolation, and improving access to services. Awarding grants to important local organisations like Bassetlaw Action Centre helps us to make an immediate difference to the transport needs of disabled people.”

Bassetlaw Action Centre’s three transport schemes; Bassetlaw Community Car Scheme, where drivers use their own vehicles; Car Scheme Plus, where drivers use a specially adapted mobility car enabling passengers to travel in their wheelchair; and Bassetlaw Community Minibuses are all driven by volunteer drivers. These volunteers make the scheme possible by donating their time and have all expenses paid which prevents financial constraints from stopping people volunteering.

MS is one of our valuable volunteer drivers who is excited to try the new vehicle, “As a volunteer driver, I see and really appreciate the benefits the Action Centre’s transport services bring to the local community. It’s great to see the arrival of the new minibus which has been built specially to accommodate the exact needs of our users. Whether it’s days out, medical appointments or lunch clubs, I know the Action Centre provides an invaluable service and the new minibus will be key to maintaining and expanding this.”

The new minibus will be running in addition to the current one which will continue to offer the same fun trips but enable a greater take up. These trips are open to anyone who resides within Bassetlaw and a full schedule is available at www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk or by calling 01777 709650.

To find out more about Bassetlaw Action Centre and its services and volunteering opportunities please visit www.bassetlawactioncentre.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01777 709650.