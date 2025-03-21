Bassetlaw celebrates its achievers

The Bassetlaw Achievers Awards returned for this year, celebrating the outstanding achievements of 28 local residents and five organisations who have gone the extra mile to help their communities.

The event took place at Retford Town Hall and was hosted by the Chair of Bassetlaw District Council, Cllr Sue Shaw. These awards recognise achievements in the community, personal goals in sport and fundraising efforts for local charities.

The award winners included Olivia Morton from North and South Wheatley who was recognised for her charitable fundraising. Olivia was diagnosed at age 13 with Usher Syndrome, a rare genetic disease which affects both hearing and vision. However, she found solace in running and with the support of her local community Olivia completed the Great South Run in October 2024 raising both funds and awareness.

Phillip Burkitt ran four half marathons in four weeks to raise money for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer raising over £1,000.

Sue and Alan Ward were recognised for their work raising guide dogs, whilst Heather McGlone was recognised for founding the From the Heart charity and supporting families across Bassetlaw.

Flying Officer Andrew Buckley RAFAC spent 20 years in the Royal Air Force before leading the local Air Cadet Unit until he stepped down in November 2024. He was recognised for his dedication to providing the young people of Bassetlaw with exceptional development opportunities that will benefit their future prosperity.

The award winners were nominated by district councillors, schools, community groups, Parish Councils and members of the public.

Cllr Sue Shaw said: “It’s fantastic to host the Achievers Awards and recognise the hard work, dedication and achievements of the people of Bassetlaw.

“We have so many talented and committed people who do so much to enhance the lives of others through voluntary work, acts of courage and bravery and through sport.

“As chair of Bassetlaw District Council, it was a highlight of my year in office to hand awards to such diverse individuals and groups from across Bassetlaw, including those young people overcoming personal challenges and succeeding to awarding the work of a couple training guide dogs. Everyone collectively made the evening a great success.”

The awards were presented to the following individuals and organisations:

Sunny Parry and Chloe Barber

In recognition for their hard work and dedication towards the Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw Charity.

Ryan Robertson

In recognition for supporting Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw events through photography and helping wherever he can support the charity.

Noelle Barron

In recognition for her volunteering and support towards the Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw charity.

Sylvia Acquah

In recognition for her support and dedication towards local charities and annual Black History Month activities in Bassetlaw.

Phillip Birkitt

In recognition for your amazing charity fundraising for Young Lives vs Cancer and running.

Jessica Brett

In recognition for your dedication to charitable work for Bassetlaw Hospice and creating Let’s Sing, bringing communities together.

Don and Marion Brown

In recognition for your commitment and dedication towards events in Beckingham village.

Flying Officer Andrew Buckley

In recognition for being an excellent ambassador at the local Air Cadet unit, giving exceptional advice to cadets for their future.

John Dunn

In recognition for your hard work and dedication towards the village of Everton.

Vera Galloway

In recognition for your dedication and contribution towards different clubs across Blyth.

Dave Harford

In recognition for your commitment and dedication towards the Community of West Stockwith.

Ian Hollis

In recognition for your dedication and hard work to establish the Worksop Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.

Diana Kaponas

In recognition for your tireless work and dedication towards the Fusion Energy Café and being a huge business advocate for the area.

Anzhela Kotovska

In recognition for your bravery and achievements at school and college in Worksop.

Heather McGlone

In recognition for your dedication and hard work towards founding From the Heart Charity and supporting families across Bassetlaw.

Phillip Moon

In recognition for your dedication towards St John’s Ambulance for 59 years.

Debbie Morris

In recognition for your hard work and commitment towards the people of Beckingham.

Olivia Morton

In recognition for your tireless charitable work and dedication to achieving your goals.

Dr John Price

In recognition for your hard work and dedication towards Worksop College, supporting clubs and events throughout the year.

Michelle Smith

In recognition for your hard work and dedication towards the Worksop Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club.

Zoe Stringwell

In recognition for your dedication and achievements at Outwood Post 16.

Mark Walker

In recognition for your hard work towards charity fundraising for great causes across the Country.

Sue and Alan Ward

In recognition for your hard work and dedication towards raising guide dogs.

Alicia Wells

In recognition for your achievements in Athletics representing Nottinghamshire in the National finals at Bedford doing Heptathlon.

Paul Wilcock

In recognition for your hard work and dedication towards the community of Clarborough and Welham.

Active Communities CIC

In recognition for your dedication, tireless work and having a positive impact on young people in Bassetlaw.

Christ Church Volunteers

In recognition for the hard work and dedication towards the communities in Worksop.

Just Good Friends Club

In recognition for your tireless work and commitment towards the community of Nether Langwith.

Harworth and Bircotes Pride Committee

In recognition for your commitment and dedication towards the pride events every year in the town.

Walkeringham Knit and Natter Group

In recognition for your tireless work and dedication towards the community of Walkeringham.