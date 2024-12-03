Bassetlaw and Bolsover Community and Voluntary Service hosts ‘Growing Together’ event and Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Bassetlaw and Bolsover Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Members event ‘Growing Together’ on 29 November.

Held at Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre, the event brought together 90 delegates including BCVS members, key policy makers and funders to enjoy presentations and films from a range of speakers which included:

Lucie Andrews, Head of Business Growth and Innovation at EMCAA, speaking about inclusive growth and the VCSE sector

Professor Clifford Stevenson, Nottingham Trent University speaking about the importance of place in tackling loneliness - ‘Inspiring neighbourhoods’

Mark Lupson, The National Lottery speaking about TNLCF funding and strategy

Steve Morris, BCVS and Lloyds Bank foundation on Community Wealth Building and What Works

Darren Huart, Business Development Manager, BCVS updating Successes and Learning from the Bassetlaw and Bolsover Community Grants Programmes

Tom Neill-Eagle, Co-founder, Plinth, presenting virtually on ‘Better Data’

Jo Carr, Programme Manager at Bolsover CVS talking about developing a Vision for Volunteering 2030

Delegates fed into development of the Vision for Volunteering through creation of a huge tree of goals as seen in the photos above. The event was followed by lunch and the BCVS Annual General Meeting with presentation of the BCVS 23/24 Annual Report.

Guests at the Growing Together 2024 event

Andria Birch, CEO BCVS, commented “It has been a pleasure and privilege to be part of this great event which could not have happened without our fantastic members, partners and the BCVS team. I would particularly like to thank our speakers who have given their time to provide stimulating presentations and useful information for our local VCSE sector and partners.

The Growing Together event was a powerful reminder that when we work together with a shared purpose, we can accomplish far more than we ever could alone. We look forward to continuing to working with and for our members and partners in development of our new ‘Growing Together 2025 to 2030 strategy over the coming year.”

To become a member of BCVS visit www.bcvs.org.uk/bcvsmemebrship email [email protected], www.bcvs.org.uk or call 01909 476 118.