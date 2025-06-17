Bassetlaw Action Centre says "Thank you"

Bassetlaw Action Centre has said “thank you” to its staff and volunteers by treating them to lunch during their annual meeting.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This annual celebration recognises all the people who give up their time to help their local community through volunteering with Bassetlaw Action Centre. The volunteers fill a number of roles; including driving, befriending, administration, walk leading and more.

Chief Executive Lynn Tupling said “Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organisation and we wouldn’t be able to help the people of Bassetlaw without them. I feel it is important that we take time to acknowledge all the time they put in. A whole organisation lunch is just a small way of saying thank you for doing such an amazing thing for the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer driver Martin said "I have been a volunteer for the Bassetlaw Action Centre for a number of years. Volunteering as a driver for the Community Car Scheme is satisfying, because the general feedback from the people that use it, say that it is a convenient and much appreciated service to get to necessary appointments, shopping etc. It is a great way to meet people and to be able to assist them where possible."

Lynn Tupling updating volunteers

Over the past year an amazing 16, 266 hours were contributed over by volunteers who gave up their time for free. The difference it makes to Bassetlaw residents is incredible, from making sure they get to appointments and shopping, to alleviating loneliness, getting gentle exercise and improving mental health. In a recent survey 70% of clients reported an improvement in mental health through accessing BAC services and 66% saw a decrease in loneliness.

If you would like to know more about how to help your community through volunteering with Bassetlaw Action Centre please go to www.BassetlawActionCentre.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01777 709650.