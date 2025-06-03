Aurora Wellbeing supports Centenary Commemoration of Worksop War Memorial

The centenary service, organised by the Royal British Legion – Worksop Branch, took place on Friday 30th May and brought together residents, civic leaders, and local organisations to honour the memory of those who served in the armed forces.

Led by Reverend Nigel Stones, Chaplain to the Royal British Legion Worksop Branch, the ceremony featured live music from the Worksop Miners Welfare Band, hymns, prayers, and a traditional Act of Remembrance. The playing of ‘The Last Post’, a two-minute silence, and ‘Reveille’ provided a powerful and respectful moment of reflection for all in attendance.

Aurora Wellbeing Centre, based in Worksop, was proud to support the event in partnership with the Royal British Legion and Worksop Charter Trustees. Representing the centre, Dr. Phillip Foster, Chair of Trustees at Aurora, laid a wreath during the ceremony as a tribute on behalf of the organisation.

Following the service, many attendees were welcomed to Valerie’s Tearoom, located within the Aurora Centre, for refreshments and a chance to gather informally. The tearoom provided a warm and relaxed setting for conversation and reflection after the formalities of the morning.

A spokesperson for Aurora Wellbeing Centre said:

"We were honoured to be involved in such a significant moment in Worksop’s history. It was a privilege to support the event and to welcome so many from the community into our centre afterwards."

The event concluded with closing words from Professor Veronica Pickering MBS HAC, Lord Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, who reflected on the importance of remembrance and the spirit of unity shown by the local community.

Aurora Wellbeing Centre continues to serve the Bassetlaw area, providing support for individuals and families affected by cancer and other long term conditions, as well as promoting wellbeing and connection within the wider community.

