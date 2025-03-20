Aurora Wellbeing Support Group qwarded £2000

The Time to Grow support group, dedicated to supporting women who have had cancer at the Aurora Wellbeing Bassetlaw Centre, has been awarded a generous £2,000 in funding from the Worksop Charter Trustees. This funding will play a crucial role in securing the future of the group as it continues to offer vital support, information, and friendship to women affected by cancer.

The Time to Grow group meets once a month at the Aurora Centre and provides a welcoming space for women to share their experiences, learn from others, and find support in a comfortable and compassionate environment. The group aims to offer not only emotional support but also opportunities for fun and connection. By meeting regularly, members can gain strength and solidarity from knowing they are not alone in their diagnosis.

With this support, Time to Grow will be able to offer a wider range of diverse speakers and activities, further enriching the group's offerings and encouraging more women to join. The aim is to foster a space where women can find strength, comfort, and empowerment during what can be a challenging time in their lives.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Worksop Charter Trust for their generous funding. It will help us continue our work of providing a lifeline to women who are dealing with cancer. With this support, we can make sure that Time to Grow is a sustainable resource, helping women now and into the future,” said group organiser Jayne Kean.

This funding is a step forward in ensuring that Time to Grow remains a crucial resource for women in the community, offering support, camaraderie, and hope as they navigate difficult times.