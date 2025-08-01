Aurora Wellbeing offers summer volunteering opportunities for local students
With a variety of roles on offer – including retail, admin, heritage, tearoom, digital media and more – students can gain valuable skills, build their confidence, and support a great local cause.
Whether it’s welcoming visitors, helping in the tearoom, working in the charity shop or creating social media content, Aurora’s volunteer roles are flexible, supportive and fun.
Real Experience, Real Impact
In June, Year 10 student Saachi joined the Aurora team for a few days of work experience, getting involved in multiple areas across both centres.
“I’ve loved exploring the many different ways to get involved here – from the heritage hub to the tearooms and charity shop,” Saachi said. “Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I’ve learned so many useful skills and had a great time doing it.”
Her experience highlights the value of volunteering – not just for Aurora, but for the young people who take part.
Get Involved
No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm and a willingness to help. Volunteering at Aurora is a great way to boost your CV, meet new people and give back to the community.
Apply now at: www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk/support-us/volunteer
Make your summer count with Aurora Wellbeing.