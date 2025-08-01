Aurora Wellbeing offers summer volunteering opportunities for local students

The Aurora Charity Shop

Local charity Aurora Wellbeing is inviting young people aged 16 and over to get involved this summer by volunteering just a few hours a week at their centres in Worksop and Doncaster.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a variety of roles on offer – including retail, admin, heritage, tearoom, digital media and more – students can gain valuable skills, build their confidence, and support a great local cause.

Whether it’s welcoming visitors, helping in the tearoom, working in the charity shop or creating social media content, Aurora’s volunteer roles are flexible, supportive and fun.

Real Experience, Real Impact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the Valerie's Tearoom team

In June, Year 10 student Saachi joined the Aurora team for a few days of work experience, getting involved in multiple areas across both centres.

“I’ve loved exploring the many different ways to get involved here – from the heritage hub to the tearooms and charity shop,” Saachi said. “Everyone was so friendly and welcoming. I’ve learned so many useful skills and had a great time doing it.”

Her experience highlights the value of volunteering – not just for Aurora, but for the young people who take part.

Get Involved

Fundraising volunteers

No experience is necessary – just enthusiasm and a willingness to help. Volunteering at Aurora is a great way to boost your CV, meet new people and give back to the community.

Apply now at: www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk/support-us/volunteer

Make your summer count with Aurora Wellbeing.