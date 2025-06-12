Aurora volunteer wins Young Volunteer of the Year at BCVS Awards

Ruby Davies, a young volunteer at Aurora Wellbeing Services, has been recognised for her exceptional commitment and compassion by being named Young Volunteer of the Year at the BCVS Volunteer Awards 2025.

The award, which honours individuals aged 16–25 who have made a significant contribution to a charity or community group, was presented during a ceremony celebrating the work of volunteers across Bassetlaw and the wider region.

Ruby, 17, was nominated by Aurora CEO Dee Sissons, who praised her maturity, empathy, and lasting impact on both service users and the wider Aurora team.

“I nominated Ruby for this award because of her dedication to giving every person – whether a visitor, client, volunteer or staff member – a positive experience,” said Dee. “Her commitment to Aurora shows a maturity far beyond her years.”

Ruby has volunteered in a wide range of roles at Aurora’s Worksop centre – from front-of-house and reception to office support, record-keeping, and co-facilitating workshops for other young people. Her ability to make people feel welcome and supported has been particularly valued by those accessing Aurora’s services while navigating cancer or long-term health conditions.

Her contribution has also helped strengthen links with local colleges and improved the organisation’s volunteer induction process, making it more youth-friendly and inclusive.

As a result of her outstanding contribution, Ruby will now join the Aurora team as its first-ever apprentice, supporting the Business Team with a focus on HR and administration.

Aurora Chair of Trustees Dr. Phillip Foster attended the BCVS Volunteer Awards ceremony to support Ruby, alongside fellow volunteers Derek Taylor, Brenda Monks, Pete Branch, and Marion Fielding, all of whom were also nominated for their incredible service and commitment to the charity.

Aurora Wellbeing Services, based in The Old Library building in Worksop, provides free wellbeing therapies, emotional support, and information to people affected by cancer and long-term health conditions across Bassetlaw.

“Every one of our volunteers plays a crucial role in what we do,” added Dee. “Ruby’s award is not only a personal achievement but a celebration of the incredible value of volunteering in our community.”

For more information about Aurora Wellbeing Services or to get involved, visit www.aurorawellbeing.org.uk.