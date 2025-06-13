Aurora marks Volunteers’ Week with tea party

The celebration took place on Friday 6th June at Valerie’s Tearoom within the centre and brought together volunteers, staff, and trustees for an uplifting afternoon of homemade cake, music and appreciation.

The event was attended by Dr. Phillip Foster, Chair of Trustees, along with other trustees, including Dr. Louise Merriman, who baked a fruit cake specially for the occasion. The cake featured both the Aurora Wellbeing and National Lottery Heritage Fund logos – a nod to the vital support received through the Heritage Fund, without which much of Aurora’s recent progress wouldn’t have been possible.

Guests were treated to a cheerful performance by local group the Dukeries Ukeries, whose ukulele tunes brought smiles and laughter to the tearoom. Volunteers, dressed in bright shades of yellow, orange and blue, enjoyed scones, tea and homemade treats as a thank-you for their tireless commitment.

“This celebration was our way of showing just how much we value the time, kindness and energy our volunteers give,” said Aurora CEO Dee Sissons. “Their support is at the heart of everything we do – whether that’s welcoming visitors, helping in the tearoom, supporting events, or working behind the scenes.”

Aurora provides free wellbeing services to people affected by cancer and long-term health conditions across Bassetlaw, Doncaster and Mexborough. The organisation runs from The Old Library building in Worksop as well as their centres at DRI and Mexborough offering therapies, emotional support, information, and community activities – many of which are only possible thanks to the dedication of its volunteer team.

The centre is always keen to welcome new volunteers from all backgrounds.

For more information about volunteering or Aurora’s services, visit:

Aurora Chair of Trustees Dr Phillip Foster with Jenny Hudson Valerie's Tearoom Manager and trustee Dr Louise Merriman

Aurora Volunteers at the celebration in Valerie's Tearoom