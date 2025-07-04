Asda Worksop launches £ 400,000 Foodbank Fundamentals Fund from Asda Foundation

Asda community community champion, Emma Bradbury, reviews the Asda Foundation website

On 15th July, Asda Foundation is launching a new Foodbank Fundamentals Grant. This grant, specifically for organisations whose core purpose is to distribute food and alleviate food poverty, offers funding of £750 per application.

The goal of the Asda Foundation, an independent charitable foundation, is to build resilient communities by addressing local challenges and social needs. Whether it’s stocking up on essential food items that local group struggles to cover with regular donations, investing in new appliances that will increase the number of people that a group can support each week, or being able to renumerate the volunteers that keep a service in the Worksop area going, the Foodbank Fundamentals grant is here to help.

Full details and eligibility criteria are available now from the Asda Foundation website, asdafoundation.org, or by contacting the Worksop branch of the supermarket by email [email protected].

The application window for local groups to apply for funding from the £400,000 pot will open at 10am on Tuesday 15th July and is planned to close at 10am on Sunday 29th July. However, if the volume of applications exceeds the allocated budget the application window will close early.

Emma Bradbury, community champion at the Sandy Lane store said: “ At a time when so many families are feeling the pressure of raising living costs, food banks and local food organisations are more important than ever. The Asda Foundation’s Foodbank Fundamental Grant provides vital support, helping local organisations with the basics they need to keep their doors open-from fridges and freezers to essential food and hygiene items. It’s often the simple things, like having enough storage space or covering fuel costs for deliveries, that can make a huge difference in ensuring people don’t go without.”

“We’re proud to support the incredible work of food banks and other food organisations in our community. This grant helps them not only to meet immediate demand but also strengthen their services for the future, so they can continue supporting vulnerable families when they need it most”