Amazon team bonds during biggest ever Prime Day sale

Employees at the Sutton-in-Ashfield Amazon fulfilment centre shared a week-long series of activities to mark Prime Day 2025.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prime Day, which launched in the UK a decade ago, is one of the busiest days of the year across Amazon’s buildings. This year, for the first time ever, Prime Day ran across four days. This gave double the time for Amazon’s Prime customers to shop hundreds and thousands of exclusive deals during the event.

To mark this year’s Prime Day, the team from Sutton-in-Ashfield delivered smiles to customers all over the UK by coming together over giveaways, a DJ and carnival games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said: “It was a big year for us at Amazon, with Prime Day deals available over four days for the first time. Operations to meet demand ramped up here early and the team was in great spirits preparing to pick, pack and ship thousands of items throughout the period. It was only right to celebrate together as we did so!”

George Sale

George Sale works at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield and took part in the on-site activities. He said: “Exciting periods like Prime Day give the team here the chance to build on the excellent work we do throughout the rest of the year and show how slick our operations are. It was great to take a break to engage with each other in fun and relaxing ways during the week, so I want to thank my colleagues for organising everything!”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. The minimum starting pay for frontline operations employees is between £13.50 and £14.50 p/h, depending on location. For those with 36 months service, this is £13.75 and £14.75p/h, depending on location. This equates to an annual starting salary of between £28,080 and £30,160, depending on location, for full-time frontline employees across the country.

Amazon has invested £550m in increased pay for operations employees across the UK since 2022, representing a 35% increase in the hourly rate in just two years. Additionally, from day one, all employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidized meals and an employee discount. Together, these benefits are worth more than £700 annually, and employees can take advantage of Amazon’s company pension plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon employees can also take part in Amazon’s Career Choice programme, which covers 100% of tuition and fees for courses in high-demand fields, regardless of whether the participant proceeds to pursue a career at Amazon.

(l-r) Zoe Cox, Claire Townsley and Ruth Singleton.

Amazon has been named as a ‘Top Employer UK 2025’ by the Top Employer Institute, for the second year in a row, one of the world’s most prestigious certifications in the field of human resources management. This award recognises Amazon’s commitment to the development and well-being of its employees. In addition to the UK accolade, Amazon has also been certified as one of the Top Employers in Europe for a third consecutive year.

In 2025, Amazon ranked in second place on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list — an annual list that identifies the most sought-after large companies to work for and grow your career in the UK. Using data from LinkedIn’s 900 million members, LinkedIn’s Top Companies list is designed to help professionals identify the best companies to grow their careers.